1 New Zealand dollar to Eswatini Emalangeni
Convert NZD to SZL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NZD to SZL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.1676
|11.7504
|Low
|10.7654
|10.7654
|Average
|10.9558
|11.1456
|Change
|-2.52%
|-1.96%
|View full history
1 NZD to SZL stats
The performance of NZD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1676 and a 30 day low of 10.7654. This means the 30 day average was 10.9558. The change for NZD to SZL was -2.52.
The performance of NZD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7504 and a 90 day low of 10.7654. This means the 90 day average was 11.1456. The change for NZD to SZL was -1.96.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Zealand dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
|1 NZD
|10.88660 SZL
|5 NZD
|54.43300 SZL
|10 NZD
|108.86600 SZL
|20 NZD
|217.73200 SZL
|50 NZD
|544.33000 SZL
|100 NZD
|1,088.66000 SZL
|250 NZD
|2,721.65000 SZL
|500 NZD
|5,443.30000 SZL
|1000 NZD
|10,886.60000 SZL
|2000 NZD
|21,773.20000 SZL
|5000 NZD
|54,433.00000 SZL
|10000 NZD
|108,866.00000 SZL