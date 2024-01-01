1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert NZD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
10,886.60 szl

$1.000 NZD = L10.89 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
NZD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.167611.7504
Low10.765410.7654
Average10.955811.1456
Change-2.52%-1.97%
1 NZD to SZL stats

The performance of NZD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1676 and a 30 day low of 10.7654. This means the 30 day average was 10.9558. The change for NZD to SZL was -2.52.

The performance of NZD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7504 and a 90 day low of 10.7654. This means the 90 day average was 11.1456. The change for NZD to SZL was -1.97.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.7991.3870.858146.52
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.620.9040.55995.502
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3421.7761.1187.685
1 EUR1.0921.6750.852191.5081.5140.937159.995

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 NZD10.88660 SZL
5 NZD54.43300 SZL
10 NZD108.86600 SZL
20 NZD217.73200 SZL
50 NZD544.33000 SZL
100 NZD1,088.66000 SZL
250 NZD2,721.65000 SZL
500 NZD5,443.30000 SZL
1000 NZD10,886.60000 SZL
2000 NZD21,773.20000 SZL
5000 NZD54,433.00000 SZL
10000 NZD108,866.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / New Zealand Dollar
1 SZL0.09186 NZD
5 SZL0.45928 NZD
10 SZL0.91856 NZD
20 SZL1.83712 NZD
50 SZL4.59279 NZD
100 SZL9.18558 NZD
250 SZL22.96395 NZD
500 SZL45.92790 NZD
1000 SZL91.85580 NZD
2000 SZL183.71160 NZD
5000 SZL459.27900 NZD
10000 SZL918.55800 NZD