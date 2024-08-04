5,000 New Zealand dollars to Mongolian tugriks

Convert NZD to MNT at the real exchange rate

5,000 nzd
10,070,250 mnt

$1.000 NZD = ₮2,014 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,077.03002,092.5900
Low1,987.61001,987.6100
Average2,034.57132,054.1988
Change-3.03%-0.95%
View full history

1 NZD to MNT stats

The performance of NZD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,077.0300 and a 30 day low of 1,987.6100. This means the 30 day average was 2,034.5713. The change for NZD to MNT was -3.03.

The performance of NZD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,092.5900 and a 90 day low of 1,987.6100. This means the 90 day average was 2,054.1988. The change for NZD to MNT was -0.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NZD2,014.05000 MNT
5 NZD10,070.25000 MNT
10 NZD20,140.50000 MNT
20 NZD40,281.00000 MNT
50 NZD100,702.50000 MNT
100 NZD201,405.00000 MNT
250 NZD503,512.50000 MNT
500 NZD1,007,025.00000 MNT
1000 NZD2,014,050.00000 MNT
2000 NZD4,028,100.00000 MNT
5000 NZD10,070,250.00000 MNT
10000 NZD20,140,500.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Zealand Dollar
1 MNT0.00050 NZD
5 MNT0.00248 NZD
10 MNT0.00497 NZD
20 MNT0.00993 NZD
50 MNT0.02483 NZD
100 MNT0.04965 NZD
250 MNT0.12413 NZD
500 MNT0.24826 NZD
1000 MNT0.49651 NZD
2000 MNT0.99302 NZD
5000 MNT2.48256 NZD
10000 MNT4.96511 NZD