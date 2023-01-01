1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to New Zealand dollars

Convert MNT to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
0.49 nzd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00049 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:3 UTC
MNT to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Zealand Dollar
1 MNT0.00049 NZD
5 MNT0.00244 NZD
10 MNT0.00489 NZD
20 MNT0.00977 NZD
50 MNT0.02443 NZD
100 MNT0.04886 NZD
250 MNT0.12215 NZD
500 MNT0.24430 NZD
1000 MNT0.48860 NZD
2000 MNT0.97720 NZD
5000 MNT2.44300 NZD
10000 MNT4.88601 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NZD2046.66000 MNT
5 NZD10233.30000 MNT
10 NZD20466.60000 MNT
20 NZD40933.20000 MNT
50 NZD102333.00000 MNT
100 NZD204666.00000 MNT
250 NZD511665.00000 MNT
500 NZD1023330.00000 MNT
1000 NZD2046660.00000 MNT
2000 NZD4093320.00000 MNT
5000 NZD10233300.00000 MNT
10000 NZD20466600.00000 MNT