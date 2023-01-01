1 Mongolian tugrik to New Zealand dollars

1.00000 MNT = 0.00049 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:4 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 NZD
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Zealand Dollar
1 MNT0.00049 NZD
5 MNT0.00244 NZD
10 MNT0.00488 NZD
20 MNT0.00976 NZD
50 MNT0.02440 NZD
100 MNT0.04880 NZD
250 MNT0.12201 NZD
500 MNT0.24401 NZD
1000 MNT0.48802 NZD
2000 MNT0.97604 NZD
5000 MNT2.44011 NZD
10000 MNT4.88022 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NZD2049.09000 MNT
5 NZD10245.45000 MNT
10 NZD20490.90000 MNT
20 NZD40981.80000 MNT
50 NZD102454.50000 MNT
100 NZD204909.00000 MNT
250 NZD512272.50000 MNT
500 NZD1024545.00000 MNT
1000 NZD2049090.00000 MNT
2000 NZD4098180.00000 MNT
5000 NZD10245450.00000 MNT
10000 NZD20490900.00000 MNT