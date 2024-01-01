10 New Zealand dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert NZD to KYD at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
4.89 kyd

$1.000 NZD = $0.4886 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NZD to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50390.5081
Low0.48180.4818
Average0.49340.4985
Change-3.04%-0.85%
1 NZD to KYD stats

The performance of NZD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5039 and a 30 day low of 0.4818. This means the 30 day average was 0.4934. The change for NZD to KYD was -3.04.

The performance of NZD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5081 and a 90 day low of 0.4818. This means the 90 day average was 0.4985. The change for NZD to KYD was -0.85.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NZD0.48856 KYD
5 NZD2.44278 KYD
10 NZD4.88556 KYD
20 NZD9.77112 KYD
50 NZD24.42780 KYD
100 NZD48.85560 KYD
250 NZD122.13900 KYD
500 NZD244.27800 KYD
1000 NZD488.55600 KYD
2000 NZD977.11200 KYD
5000 NZD2,442.78000 KYD
10000 NZD4,885.56000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KYD2.04685 NZD
5 KYD10.23425 NZD
10 KYD20.46850 NZD
20 KYD40.93700 NZD
50 KYD102.34250 NZD
100 KYD204.68500 NZD
250 KYD511.71250 NZD
500 KYD1,023.42500 NZD
1000 KYD2,046.85000 NZD
2000 KYD4,093.70000 NZD
5000 KYD10,234.25000 NZD
10000 KYD20,468.50000 NZD