1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert NZD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
4,271.56 cny

$1.000 NZD = ¥4.272 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.46644.4910
Low4.26584.2658
Average4.36464.4062
Change-4.36%-1.39%
1 NZD to CNY stats

The performance of NZD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4664 and a 30 day low of 4.2658. This means the 30 day average was 4.3646. The change for NZD to CNY was -4.36.

The performance of NZD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4910 and a 90 day low of 4.2658. This means the 90 day average was 4.4062. The change for NZD to CNY was -1.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NZD4.27156 CNY
5 NZD21.35780 CNY
10 NZD42.71560 CNY
20 NZD85.43120 CNY
50 NZD213.57800 CNY
100 NZD427.15600 CNY
250 NZD1,067.89000 CNY
500 NZD2,135.78000 CNY
1000 NZD4,271.56000 CNY
2000 NZD8,543.12000 CNY
5000 NZD21,357.80000 CNY
10000 NZD42,715.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Zealand Dollar
1 CNY0.23411 NZD
5 CNY1.17054 NZD
10 CNY2.34107 NZD
20 CNY4.68214 NZD
50 CNY11.70535 NZD
100 CNY23.41070 NZD
250 CNY58.52675 NZD
500 CNY117.05350 NZD
1000 CNY234.10700 NZD
2000 CNY468.21400 NZD
5000 CNY1,170.53500 NZD
10000 CNY2,341.07000 NZD