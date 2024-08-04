10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Swiss francs

Convert NZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
5,111.37 chf

$1.000 NZD = SFr.0.5111 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55050.5618
Low0.51110.5111
Average0.53400.5451
Change-7.14%-6.20%
View full history

1 NZD to CHF stats

The performance of NZD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5505 and a 30 day low of 0.5111. This means the 30 day average was 0.5340. The change for NZD to CHF was -7.14.

The performance of NZD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5618 and a 90 day low of 0.5111. This means the 90 day average was 0.5451. The change for NZD to CHF was -6.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 NZD0.51114 CHF
5 NZD2.55568 CHF
10 NZD5.11137 CHF
20 NZD10.22274 CHF
50 NZD25.55685 CHF
100 NZD51.11370 CHF
250 NZD127.78425 CHF
500 NZD255.56850 CHF
1000 NZD511.13700 CHF
2000 NZD1,022.27400 CHF
5000 NZD2,555.68500 CHF
10000 NZD5,111.37000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 CHF1.95642 NZD
5 CHF9.78210 NZD
10 CHF19.56420 NZD
20 CHF39.12840 NZD
50 CHF97.82100 NZD
100 CHF195.64200 NZD
250 CHF489.10500 NZD
500 CHF978.21000 NZD
1000 CHF1,956.42000 NZD
2000 CHF3,912.84000 NZD
5000 CHF9,782.10000 NZD
10000 CHF19,564.20000 NZD