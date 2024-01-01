1 New Zealand dollar to Netherlands Antillean guilders
Convert NZD to ANG at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.1000
|1.1092
|Low
|1.0517
|1.0517
|Average
|1.0770
|1.0881
|Change
|-3.04%
|-0.85%
|View full history
1 NZD to ANG stats
The performance of NZD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1000 and a 30 day low of 1.0517. This means the 30 day average was 1.0770. The change for NZD to ANG was -3.04.
The performance of NZD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1092 and a 90 day low of 1.0517. This means the 90 day average was 1.0881. The change for NZD to ANG was -0.85.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 NZD
|1.06648 ANG
|5 NZD
|5.33240 ANG
|10 NZD
|10.66480 ANG
|20 NZD
|21.32960 ANG
|50 NZD
|53.32400 ANG
|100 NZD
|106.64800 ANG
|250 NZD
|266.62000 ANG
|500 NZD
|533.24000 ANG
|1000 NZD
|1,066.48000 ANG
|2000 NZD
|2,132.96000 ANG
|5000 NZD
|5,332.40000 ANG
|10000 NZD
|10,664.80000 ANG
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / New Zealand Dollar
|1 ANG
|0.93766 NZD
|5 ANG
|4.68831 NZD
|10 ANG
|9.37662 NZD
|20 ANG
|18.75324 NZD
|50 ANG
|46.88310 NZD
|100 ANG
|93.76620 NZD
|250 ANG
|234.41550 NZD
|500 ANG
|468.83100 NZD
|1000 ANG
|937.66200 NZD
|2000 ANG
|1,875.32400 NZD
|5000 ANG
|4,688.31000 NZD
|10000 ANG
|9,376.62000 NZD