5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to New Zealand dollars

Convert ANG to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 ang
4.66 nzd

1.00000 ANG = 0.93129 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ANG to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.049487.32951.434371.645340.9646518.3967
1GBP1.155411.2126100.9111.657441.901221.1145621.2577
1USD0.95290.824674183.21851.366851.567890.919217.5307
1INR0.01145090.009909750.012016610.01642480.01884060.01104560.210659

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / New Zealand Dollar
1 ANG0.93129 NZD
5 ANG4.65644 NZD
10 ANG9.31289 NZD
20 ANG18.62578 NZD
50 ANG46.56445 NZD
100 ANG93.12890 NZD
250 ANG232.82225 NZD
500 ANG465.64450 NZD
1000 ANG931.28900 NZD
2000 ANG1862.57800 NZD
5000 ANG4656.44500 NZD
10000 ANG9312.89000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NZD1.07378 ANG
5 NZD5.36890 ANG
10 NZD10.73780 ANG
20 NZD21.47560 ANG
50 NZD53.68900 ANG
100 NZD107.37800 ANG
250 NZD268.44500 ANG
500 NZD536.89000 ANG
1000 NZD1073.78000 ANG
2000 NZD2147.56000 ANG
5000 NZD5368.90000 ANG
10000 NZD10737.80000 ANG