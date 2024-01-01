1 Nepalese rupee to South African rand

Convert NPR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 npr
0.14 zar

₨1.000 NPR = R0.1365 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13760.1420
Low0.13430.1343
Average0.13610.1372
Change0.31%-1.35%
View full history

1 NPR to ZAR stats

The performance of NPR to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1376 and a 30 day low of 0.1343. This means the 30 day average was 0.1361. The change for NPR to ZAR was 0.31.

The performance of NPR to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1420 and a 90 day low of 0.1343. This means the 90 day average was 0.1372. The change for NPR to ZAR was -1.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupee

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South African Rand
1 NPR0.13646 ZAR
5 NPR0.68229 ZAR
10 NPR1.36457 ZAR
20 NPR2.72914 ZAR
50 NPR6.82285 ZAR
100 NPR13.64570 ZAR
250 NPR34.11425 ZAR
500 NPR68.22850 ZAR
1000 NPR136.45700 ZAR
2000 NPR272.91400 ZAR
5000 NPR682.28500 ZAR
10000 NPR1,364.57000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nepalese Rupee
1 ZAR7.32829 NPR
5 ZAR36.64145 NPR
10 ZAR73.28290 NPR
20 ZAR146.56580 NPR
50 ZAR366.41450 NPR
100 ZAR732.82900 NPR
250 ZAR1,832.07250 NPR
500 ZAR3,664.14500 NPR
1000 ZAR7,328.29000 NPR
2000 ZAR14,656.58000 NPR
5000 ZAR36,641.45000 NPR
10000 ZAR73,282.90000 NPR