50 Nepalese rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert NPR to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 npr
224 xof

₨1.000 NPR = CFA4.487 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54004.5932
Low4.48304.4830
Average4.51224.5408
Change-0.96%-1.61%
View full history

1 NPR to XOF stats

The performance of NPR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5400 and a 30 day low of 4.4830. This means the 30 day average was 4.5122. The change for NPR to XOF was -0.96.

The performance of NPR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5932 and a 90 day low of 4.4830. This means the 90 day average was 4.5408. The change for NPR to XOF was -1.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NPR4.48658 XOF
5 NPR22.43290 XOF
10 NPR44.86580 XOF
20 NPR89.73160 XOF
50 NPR224.32900 XOF
100 NPR448.65800 XOF
250 NPR1,121.64500 XOF
500 NPR2,243.29000 XOF
1000 NPR4,486.58000 XOF
2000 NPR8,973.16000 XOF
5000 NPR22,432.90000 XOF
10000 NPR44,865.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nepalese Rupee
1 XOF0.22289 NPR
5 XOF1.11444 NPR
10 XOF2.22887 NPR
20 XOF4.45774 NPR
50 XOF11.14435 NPR
100 XOF22.28870 NPR
250 XOF55.72175 NPR
500 XOF111.44350 NPR
1000 XOF222.88700 NPR
2000 XOF445.77400 NPR
5000 XOF1,114.43500 NPR
10000 XOF2,228.87000 NPR