2,000 Nepalese rupees to Saudi riyals

Convert NPR to SAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 npr
56.02 sar

₨1.000 NPR = SR0.02801 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02810.0282
Low0.02800.0280
Average0.02800.0281
Change-0.25%-0.23%
1 NPR to SAR stats

The performance of NPR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0281 and a 30 day low of 0.0280. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for NPR to SAR was -0.25.

The performance of NPR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0282 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for NPR to SAR was -0.23.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 NPR0.02801 SAR
5 NPR0.14005 SAR
10 NPR0.28010 SAR
20 NPR0.56019 SAR
50 NPR1.40049 SAR
100 NPR2.80097 SAR
250 NPR7.00243 SAR
500 NPR14.00485 SAR
1000 NPR28.00970 SAR
2000 NPR56.01940 SAR
5000 NPR140.04850 SAR
10000 NPR280.09700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Nepalese Rupee
1 SAR35.70190 NPR
5 SAR178.50950 NPR
10 SAR357.01900 NPR
20 SAR714.03800 NPR
50 SAR1,785.09500 NPR
100 SAR3,570.19000 NPR
250 SAR8,925.47500 NPR
500 SAR17,850.95000 NPR
1000 SAR35,701.90000 NPR
2000 SAR71,403.80000 NPR
5000 SAR178,509.50000 NPR
10000 SAR357,019.00000 NPR