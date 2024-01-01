5 Nepalese rupees to Russian rubles

Convert NPR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 npr
3.18 rub

₨1.000 NPR = руб0.6369 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
NPR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66480.6938
Low0.63480.6253
Average0.65180.6636
Change-3.24%-6.83%
View full history

1 NPR to RUB stats

The performance of NPR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6648 and a 30 day low of 0.6348. This means the 30 day average was 0.6518. The change for NPR to RUB was -3.24.

The performance of NPR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6938 and a 90 day low of 0.6253. This means the 90 day average was 0.6636. The change for NPR to RUB was -6.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 NPR0.63686 RUB
5 NPR3.18428 RUB
10 NPR6.36856 RUB
20 NPR12.73712 RUB
50 NPR31.84280 RUB
100 NPR63.68560 RUB
250 NPR159.21400 RUB
500 NPR318.42800 RUB
1000 NPR636.85600 RUB
2000 NPR1,273.71200 RUB
5000 NPR3,184.28000 RUB
10000 NPR6,368.56000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nepalese Rupee
1 RUB1.57021 NPR
5 RUB7.85105 NPR
10 RUB15.70210 NPR
20 RUB31.40420 NPR
50 RUB78.51050 NPR
100 RUB157.02100 NPR
250 RUB392.55250 NPR
500 RUB785.10500 NPR
1000 RUB1,570.21000 NPR
2000 RUB3,140.42000 NPR
5000 RUB7,851.05000 NPR
10000 RUB15,702.10000 NPR