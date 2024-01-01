20 Nepalese rupees to Romanian leus

Convert NPR to RON at the real exchange rate

20 npr
0.68 ron

₨1.000 NPR = L0.03404 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03440.0348
Low0.03400.0340
Average0.03420.0344
Change-0.95%-1.52%
1 NPR to RON stats

The performance of NPR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0344 and a 30 day low of 0.0340. This means the 30 day average was 0.0342. The change for NPR to RON was -0.95.

The performance of NPR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0348 and a 90 day low of 0.0340. This means the 90 day average was 0.0344. The change for NPR to RON was -1.52.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 NPR0.03404 RON
5 NPR0.17018 RON
10 NPR0.34036 RON
20 NPR0.68072 RON
50 NPR1.70181 RON
100 NPR3.40361 RON
250 NPR8.50903 RON
500 NPR17.01805 RON
1000 NPR34.03610 RON
2000 NPR68.07220 RON
5000 NPR170.18050 RON
10000 NPR340.36100 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nepalese Rupee
1 RON29.38060 NPR
5 RON146.90300 NPR
10 RON293.80600 NPR
20 RON587.61200 NPR
50 RON1,469.03000 NPR
100 RON2,938.06000 NPR
250 RON7,345.15000 NPR
500 RON14,690.30000 NPR
1000 RON29,380.60000 NPR
2000 RON58,761.20000 NPR
5000 RON146,903.00000 NPR
10000 RON293,806.00000 NPR