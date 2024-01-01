10 thousand Nepalese rupees to Polish zloty

Convert NPR to PLN at the real exchange rate

10,000 npr
293.52 pln

₨1.000 NPR = zł0.02935 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02980.0306
Low0.02920.0292
Average0.02940.0297
Change-0.78%-1.94%
View full history

1 NPR to PLN stats

The performance of NPR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0298 and a 30 day low of 0.0292. This means the 30 day average was 0.0294. The change for NPR to PLN was -0.78.

The performance of NPR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0306 and a 90 day low of 0.0292. This means the 90 day average was 0.0297. The change for NPR to PLN was -1.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 NPR0.02935 PLN
5 NPR0.14676 PLN
10 NPR0.29352 PLN
20 NPR0.58704 PLN
50 NPR1.46761 PLN
100 NPR2.93522 PLN
250 NPR7.33805 PLN
500 NPR14.67610 PLN
1000 NPR29.35220 PLN
2000 NPR58.70440 PLN
5000 NPR146.76100 PLN
10000 NPR293.52200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nepalese Rupee
1 PLN34.06900 NPR
5 PLN170.34500 NPR
10 PLN340.69000 NPR
20 PLN681.38000 NPR
50 PLN1,703.45000 NPR
100 PLN3,406.90000 NPR
250 PLN8,517.25000 NPR
500 PLN17,034.50000 NPR
1000 PLN34,069.00000 NPR
2000 PLN68,138.00000 NPR
5000 PLN170,345.00000 NPR
10000 PLN340,690.00000 NPR