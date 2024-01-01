100 Nepalese rupees to Pakistani rupees

Convert NPR to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 npr
208.13 pkr

₨1.000 NPR = ₨2.081 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08852.0963
Low2.07672.0767
Average2.08202.0861
Change-0.34%-0.24%
View full history

1 NPR to PKR stats

The performance of NPR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0885 and a 30 day low of 2.0767. This means the 30 day average was 2.0820. The change for NPR to PKR was -0.34.

The performance of NPR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0963 and a 90 day low of 2.0767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0861. The change for NPR to PKR was -0.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 NPR2.08134 PKR
5 NPR10.40670 PKR
10 NPR20.81340 PKR
20 NPR41.62680 PKR
50 NPR104.06700 PKR
100 NPR208.13400 PKR
250 NPR520.33500 PKR
500 NPR1,040.67000 PKR
1000 NPR2,081.34000 PKR
2000 NPR4,162.68000 PKR
5000 NPR10,406.70000 PKR
10000 NPR20,813.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 PKR0.48046 NPR
5 PKR2.40230 NPR
10 PKR4.80459 NPR
20 PKR9.60918 NPR
50 PKR24.02295 NPR
100 PKR48.04590 NPR
250 PKR120.11475 NPR
500 PKR240.22950 NPR
1000 PKR480.45900 NPR
2000 PKR960.91800 NPR
5000 PKR2,402.29500 NPR
10000 PKR4,804.59000 NPR