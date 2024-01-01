10 Nepalese rupees to Costa Rican colóns

Convert NPR to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 npr
39.07 crc

₨1.000 NPR = ₡3.907 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
We can't send money between these currencies

NPR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.99773.9977
Low3.90443.8061
Average3.94113.9144
Change-2.26%2.66%
1 NPR to CRC stats

The performance of NPR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9977 and a 30 day low of 3.9044. This means the 30 day average was 3.9411. The change for NPR to CRC was -2.26.

The performance of NPR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9977 and a 90 day low of 3.8061. This means the 90 day average was 3.9144. The change for NPR to CRC was 2.66.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 NPR3.90731 CRC
5 NPR19.53655 CRC
10 NPR39.07310 CRC
20 NPR78.14620 CRC
50 NPR195.36550 CRC
100 NPR390.73100 CRC
250 NPR976.82750 CRC
500 NPR1,953.65500 CRC
1000 NPR3,907.31000 CRC
2000 NPR7,814.62000 CRC
5000 NPR19,536.55000 CRC
10000 NPR39,073.10000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nepalese Rupee
1 CRC0.25593 NPR
5 CRC1.27965 NPR
10 CRC2.55930 NPR
20 CRC5.11860 NPR
50 CRC12.79650 NPR
100 CRC25.59300 NPR
250 CRC63.98250 NPR
500 CRC127.96500 NPR
1000 CRC255.93000 NPR
2000 CRC511.86000 NPR
5000 CRC1,279.65000 NPR
10000 CRC2,559.30000 NPR