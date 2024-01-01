250 Norwegian kroner to Uzbekistan soms

Convert NOK to UZS at the real exchange rate

250 nok
287,437.50 uzs

kr1.000 NOK = so'm1,150 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,195.04001,210.7600
Low1,142.10001,142.1000
Average1,163.00671,179.3663
Change-3.79%-1.70%
View full history

1 NOK to UZS stats

The performance of NOK to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,195.0400 and a 30 day low of 1,142.1000. This means the 30 day average was 1,163.0067. The change for NOK to UZS was -3.79.

The performance of NOK to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,210.7600 and a 90 day low of 1,142.1000. This means the 90 day average was 1,179.3663. The change for NOK to UZS was -1.70.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uzbekistan Som
1 NOK1,149.75000 UZS
5 NOK5,748.75000 UZS
10 NOK11,497.50000 UZS
20 NOK22,995.00000 UZS
50 NOK57,487.50000 UZS
100 NOK114,975.00000 UZS
250 NOK287,437.50000 UZS
500 NOK574,875.00000 UZS
1000 NOK1,149,750.00000 UZS
2000 NOK2,299,500.00000 UZS
5000 NOK5,748,750.00000 UZS
10000 NOK11,497,500.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Norwegian Krone
1 UZS0.00087 NOK
5 UZS0.00435 NOK
10 UZS0.00870 NOK
20 UZS0.01740 NOK
50 UZS0.04349 NOK
100 UZS0.08698 NOK
250 UZS0.21744 NOK
500 UZS0.43488 NOK
1000 UZS0.86975 NOK
2000 UZS1.73950 NOK
5000 UZS4.34876 NOK
10000 UZS8.69751 NOK