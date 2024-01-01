5 Norwegian kroner to Saudi riyals

Convert NOK to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 nok
1.71 sar

kr1.000 NOK = SR0.3428 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35570.3589
Low0.34010.3401
Average0.34620.3502
Change-3.64%-0.98%
1 NOK to SAR stats

The performance of NOK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3557 and a 30 day low of 0.3401. This means the 30 day average was 0.3462. The change for NOK to SAR was -3.64.

The performance of NOK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3589 and a 90 day low of 0.3401. This means the 90 day average was 0.3502. The change for NOK to SAR was -0.98.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 NOK0.34277 SAR
5 NOK1.71385 SAR
10 NOK3.42770 SAR
20 NOK6.85540 SAR
50 NOK17.13850 SAR
100 NOK34.27700 SAR
250 NOK85.69250 SAR
500 NOK171.38500 SAR
1000 NOK342.77000 SAR
2000 NOK685.54000 SAR
5000 NOK1,713.85000 SAR
10000 NOK3,427.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Norwegian Krone
1 SAR2.91741 NOK
5 SAR14.58705 NOK
10 SAR29.17410 NOK
20 SAR58.34820 NOK
50 SAR145.87050 NOK
100 SAR291.74100 NOK
250 SAR729.35250 NOK
500 SAR1,458.70500 NOK
1000 SAR2,917.41000 NOK
2000 SAR5,834.82000 NOK
5000 SAR14,587.05000 NOK
10000 SAR29,174.10000 NOK