1 thousand Saudi riyals to Norwegian kroner

Convert SAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
2,787 nok

1.00000 SAR = 2.78700 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Norwegian Krone
1 SAR2.78700 NOK
5 SAR13.93500 NOK
10 SAR27.87000 NOK
20 SAR55.74000 NOK
50 SAR139.35000 NOK
100 SAR278.70000 NOK
250 SAR696.75000 NOK
500 SAR1393.50000 NOK
1000 SAR2787.00000 NOK
2000 SAR5574.00000 NOK
5000 SAR13935.00000 NOK
10000 SAR27870.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 NOK0.35881 SAR
5 NOK1.79404 SAR
10 NOK3.58809 SAR
20 NOK7.17618 SAR
50 NOK17.94045 SAR
100 NOK35.88090 SAR
250 NOK89.70225 SAR
500 NOK179.40450 SAR
1000 NOK358.80900 SAR
2000 NOK717.61800 SAR
5000 NOK1794.04500 SAR
10000 NOK3588.09000 SAR