amount-spellout.1000 Saudi riyals to Norwegian kroner

Convert SAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1.000 sar
2.711,88 nok

1.00000 SAR = 2.71188 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Saudi riyals to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Norwegian Krone
1 SAR2.71188 NOK
5 SAR13.55940 NOK
10 SAR27.11880 NOK
20 SAR54.23760 NOK
50 SAR135.59400 NOK
100 SAR271.18800 NOK
250 SAR677.97000 NOK
500 SAR1355.94000 NOK
1000 SAR2711.88000 NOK
2000 SAR5423.76000 NOK
5000 SAR13559.40000 NOK
10000 SAR27118.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 NOK0.36875 SAR
5 NOK1.84374 SAR
10 NOK3.68748 SAR
20 NOK7.37496 SAR
50 NOK18.43740 SAR
100 NOK36.87480 SAR
250 NOK92.18700 SAR
500 NOK184.37400 SAR
1000 NOK368.74800 SAR
2000 NOK737.49600 SAR
5000 NOK1843.74000 SAR
10000 NOK3687.48000 SAR