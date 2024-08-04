20 Norwegian kroner to Hungarian forints
Convert NOK to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|34.3747
|35.1548
|Low
|32.6386
|32.6386
|Average
|33.3540
|33.8115
|Change
|-2.99%
|-0.01%
|View full history
1 NOK to HUF stats
The performance of NOK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.3747 and a 30 day low of 32.6386. This means the 30 day average was 33.3540. The change for NOK to HUF was -2.99.
The performance of NOK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.1548 and a 90 day low of 32.6386. This means the 90 day average was 33.8115. The change for NOK to HUF was -0.01.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Norwegian kroner to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hungarian Forint
|1 NOK
|33.30610 HUF
|5 NOK
|166.53050 HUF
|10 NOK
|333.06100 HUF
|20 NOK
|666.12200 HUF
|50 NOK
|1,665.30500 HUF
|100 NOK
|3,330.61000 HUF
|250 NOK
|8,326.52500 HUF
|500 NOK
|16,653.05000 HUF
|1000 NOK
|33,306.10000 HUF
|2000 NOK
|66,612.20000 HUF
|5000 NOK
|166,530.50000 HUF
|10000 NOK
|333,061.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Norwegian Krone
|2000 HUF
|60.04900 NOK
|5000 HUF
|150.12250 NOK
|10000 HUF
|300.24500 NOK
|15000 HUF
|450.36750 NOK
|20000 HUF
|600.49000 NOK
|30000 HUF
|900.73500 NOK
|40000 HUF
|1,200.98000 NOK
|50000 HUF
|1,501.22500 NOK
|60000 HUF
|1,801.47000 NOK
|100000 HUF
|3,002.45000 NOK
|150000 HUF
|4,503.67500 NOK
|200000 HUF
|6,004.90000 NOK