1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Norwegian kroner

Convert HUF to NOK at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = kr0.02840 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
HUF to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 HUF to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02950.0302
Low0.02840.0284
Average0.02910.0295
Change-3.76%-5.07%
1 HUF to NOK stats

The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0291. The change for HUF to NOK was -3.76.

The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0284. This means the 90 day average was 0.0295. The change for HUF to NOK was -5.07.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Norwegian Krone
2000 HUF56.79240 NOK
5000 HUF141.98100 NOK
10000 HUF283.96200 NOK
15000 HUF425.94300 NOK
20000 HUF567.92400 NOK
30000 HUF851.88600 NOK
40000 HUF1,135.84800 NOK
50000 HUF1,419.81000 NOK
60000 HUF1,703.77200 NOK
100000 HUF2,839.62000 NOK
150000 HUF4,259.43000 NOK
200000 HUF5,679.24000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hungarian Forint
1 NOK35.21600 HUF
5 NOK176.08000 HUF
10 NOK352.16000 HUF
20 NOK704.32000 HUF
50 NOK1,760.80000 HUF
100 NOK3,521.60000 HUF
250 NOK8,804.00000 HUF
500 NOK17,608.00000 HUF
1000 NOK35,216.00000 HUF
2000 NOK70,432.00000 HUF
5000 NOK176,080.00000 HUF
10000 NOK352,160.00000 HUF