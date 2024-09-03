1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Norwegian kroner
Convert HUF to NOK at the real exchange rate
HUF to NOK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.02994 NOK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0304
|0.0306
|Low
|0.0296
|0.0284
|Average
|0.0299
|0.0296
|Change
|-0.38%
|1.75%
|View full history
1 HUF to NOK stats
The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0304 and a 30 day low of 0.0296. This means the 30 day average was 0.0299. The change for HUF to NOK was -0.38.
The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0306 and a 90 day low of 0.0284. This means the 90 day average was 0.0296. The change for HUF to NOK was 1.75.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Norwegian kroner
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Norwegian Krone
|2000 HUF
|59.88120 NOK
|5000 HUF
|149.70300 NOK
|10000 HUF
|299.40600 NOK
|15000 HUF
|449.10900 NOK
|20000 HUF
|598.81200 NOK
|30000 HUF
|898.21800 NOK
|40000 HUF
|1,197.62400 NOK
|50000 HUF
|1,497.03000 NOK
|60000 HUF
|1,796.43600 NOK
|100000 HUF
|2,994.06000 NOK
|150000 HUF
|4,491.09000 NOK
|200000 HUF
|5,988.12000 NOK
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hungarian Forint
|1 NOK
|33.39940 HUF
|5 NOK
|166.99700 HUF
|10 NOK
|333.99400 HUF
|20 NOK
|667.98800 HUF
|50 NOK
|1,669.97000 HUF
|100 NOK
|3,339.94000 HUF
|250 NOK
|8,349.85000 HUF
|500 NOK
|16,699.70000 HUF
|1000 NOK
|33,399.40000 HUF
|2000 NOK
|66,798.80000 HUF
|5000 NOK
|166,997.00000 HUF
|10000 NOK
|333,994.00000 HUF