150,000 Hungarian forints to Norwegian kroner
Convert HUF to NOK at the real exchange rate
HUF to NOK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.02840 NOK
0
|1 HUF to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0295
|0.0302
|Low
|0.0284
|0.0284
|Average
|0.0291
|0.0295
|Change
|-3.76%
|-5.07%
|View full history
1 HUF to NOK stats
The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0291. The change for HUF to NOK was -3.76.
The performance of HUF to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0284. This means the 90 day average was 0.0295. The change for HUF to NOK was -5.07.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Norwegian Krone
|2000 HUF
|56.79240 NOK
|5000 HUF
|141.98100 NOK
|10000 HUF
|283.96200 NOK
|15000 HUF
|425.94300 NOK
|20000 HUF
|567.92400 NOK
|30000 HUF
|851.88600 NOK
|40000 HUF
|1,135.84800 NOK
|50000 HUF
|1,419.81000 NOK
|60000 HUF
|1,703.77200 NOK
|100000 HUF
|2,839.62000 NOK
|150000 HUF
|4,259.43000 NOK
|200000 HUF
|5,679.24000 NOK
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hungarian Forint
|1 NOK
|35.21600 HUF
|5 NOK
|176.08000 HUF
|10 NOK
|352.16000 HUF
|20 NOK
|704.32000 HUF
|50 NOK
|1,760.80000 HUF
|100 NOK
|3,521.60000 HUF
|250 NOK
|8,804.00000 HUF
|500 NOK
|17,608.00000 HUF
|1000 NOK
|35,216.00000 HUF
|2000 NOK
|70,432.00000 HUF
|5000 NOK
|176,080.00000 HUF
|10000 NOK
|352,160.00000 HUF