5,000 Norwegian kroner to Fijian dollars

Convert NOK to FJD at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
1,037.67 fjd

kr1.000 NOK = FJ$0.2075 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21320.2160
Low0.20530.2053
Average0.20860.2108
Change-2.54%-0.60%
View full history

1 NOK to FJD stats

The performance of NOK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2132 and a 30 day low of 0.2053. This means the 30 day average was 0.2086. The change for NOK to FJD was -2.54.

The performance of NOK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2160 and a 90 day low of 0.2053. This means the 90 day average was 0.2108. The change for NOK to FJD was -0.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Fijian Dollar
1 NOK0.20753 FJD
5 NOK1.03767 FJD
10 NOK2.07533 FJD
20 NOK4.15066 FJD
50 NOK10.37665 FJD
100 NOK20.75330 FJD
250 NOK51.88325 FJD
500 NOK103.76650 FJD
1000 NOK207.53300 FJD
2000 NOK415.06600 FJD
5000 NOK1,037.66500 FJD
10000 NOK2,075.33000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 FJD4.81850 NOK
5 FJD24.09250 NOK
10 FJD48.18500 NOK
20 FJD96.37000 NOK
50 FJD240.92500 NOK
100 FJD481.85000 NOK
250 FJD1,204.62500 NOK
500 FJD2,409.25000 NOK
1000 FJD4,818.50000 NOK
2000 FJD9,637.00000 NOK
5000 FJD24,092.50000 NOK
10000 FJD48,185.00000 NOK