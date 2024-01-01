10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Ethiopian birrs

Convert NOK to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
72,338.10 etb

kr1.000 NOK = Br7.234 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.23387.2338
Low5.22965.2296
Average5.61985.4638
Change32.32%37.27%
View full history

1 NOK to ETB stats

The performance of NOK to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2338 and a 30 day low of 5.2296. This means the 30 day average was 5.6198. The change for NOK to ETB was 32.32.

The performance of NOK to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2338 and a 90 day low of 5.2296. This means the 90 day average was 5.4638. The change for NOK to ETB was 37.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 NOK7.23381 ETB
5 NOK36.16905 ETB
10 NOK72.33810 ETB
20 NOK144.67620 ETB
50 NOK361.69050 ETB
100 NOK723.38100 ETB
250 NOK1,808.45250 ETB
500 NOK3,616.90500 ETB
1000 NOK7,233.81000 ETB
2000 NOK14,467.62000 ETB
5000 NOK36,169.05000 ETB
10000 NOK72,338.10000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Norwegian Krone
1 ETB0.13824 NOK
5 ETB0.69120 NOK
10 ETB1.38240 NOK
20 ETB2.76480 NOK
50 ETB6.91200 NOK
100 ETB13.82400 NOK
250 ETB34.56000 NOK
500 ETB69.12000 NOK
1000 ETB138.24000 NOK
2000 ETB276.48000 NOK
5000 ETB691.20000 NOK
10000 ETB1,382.40000 NOK