1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Egyptian pounds

Convert NOK to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
4,444.66 egp

kr1.000 NOK = E£4.445 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.55074.5851
Low4.38094.3325
Average4.45094.4574
Change-2.33%0.41%
1 NOK to EGP stats

The performance of NOK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5507 and a 30 day low of 4.3809. This means the 30 day average was 4.4509. The change for NOK to EGP was -2.33.

The performance of NOK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5851 and a 90 day low of 4.3325. This means the 90 day average was 4.4574. The change for NOK to EGP was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 NOK4.44466 EGP
5 NOK22.22330 EGP
10 NOK44.44660 EGP
20 NOK88.89320 EGP
50 NOK222.23300 EGP
100 NOK444.46600 EGP
250 NOK1,111.16500 EGP
500 NOK2,222.33000 EGP
1000 NOK4,444.66000 EGP
2000 NOK8,889.32000 EGP
5000 NOK22,223.30000 EGP
10000 NOK44,446.60000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 EGP0.22499 NOK
5 EGP1.12494 NOK
10 EGP2.24989 NOK
20 EGP4.49978 NOK
50 EGP11.24945 NOK
100 EGP22.49890 NOK
250 EGP56.24725 NOK
500 EGP112.49450 NOK
1000 EGP224.98900 NOK
2000 EGP449.97800 NOK
5000 EGP1,124.94500 NOK
10000 EGP2,249.89000 NOK