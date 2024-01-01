500 Norwegian kroner to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert NOK to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 nok
3,822.87 btn

kr1.000 NOK = Nu.7.646 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.91477.9517
Low7.58737.5873
Average7.71597.7918
Change-3.40%-0.76%
1 NOK to BTN stats

The performance of NOK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9147 and a 30 day low of 7.5873. This means the 30 day average was 7.7159. The change for NOK to BTN was -3.40.

The performance of NOK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9517 and a 90 day low of 7.5873. This means the 90 day average was 7.7918. The change for NOK to BTN was -0.76.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NOK7.64573 BTN
5 NOK38.22865 BTN
10 NOK76.45730 BTN
20 NOK152.91460 BTN
50 NOK382.28650 BTN
100 NOK764.57300 BTN
250 NOK1,911.43250 BTN
500 NOK3,822.86500 BTN
1000 NOK7,645.73000 BTN
2000 NOK15,291.46000 BTN
5000 NOK38,228.65000 BTN
10000 NOK76,457.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Norwegian Krone
1 BTN0.13079 NOK
5 BTN0.65396 NOK
10 BTN1.30792 NOK
20 BTN2.61584 NOK
50 BTN6.53960 NOK
100 BTN13.07920 NOK
250 BTN32.69800 NOK
500 BTN65.39600 NOK
1000 BTN130.79200 NOK
2000 BTN261.58400 NOK
5000 BTN653.96000 NOK
10000 BTN1,307.92000 NOK