1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Azerbaijani manats

Convert NOK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
155.18 azn

kr1.000 NOK = man.0.1552 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16110.1626
Low0.15400.1540
Average0.15680.1586
Change-3.67%-1.05%
1 NOK to AZN stats

The performance of NOK to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1611 and a 30 day low of 0.1540. This means the 30 day average was 0.1568. The change for NOK to AZN was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1626 and a 90 day low of 0.1540. This means the 90 day average was 0.1586. The change for NOK to AZN was -1.05.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NOK0.15518 AZN
5 NOK0.77592 AZN
10 NOK1.55184 AZN
20 NOK3.10368 AZN
50 NOK7.75920 AZN
100 NOK15.51840 AZN
250 NOK38.79600 AZN
500 NOK77.59200 AZN
1000 NOK155.18400 AZN
2000 NOK310.36800 AZN
5000 NOK775.92000 AZN
10000 NOK1,551.84000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 AZN6.44396 NOK
5 AZN32.21980 NOK
10 AZN64.43960 NOK
20 AZN128.87920 NOK
50 AZN322.19800 NOK
100 AZN644.39600 NOK
250 AZN1,610.99000 NOK
500 AZN3,221.98000 NOK
1000 AZN6,443.96000 NOK
2000 AZN12,887.92000 NOK
5000 AZN32,219.80000 NOK
10000 AZN64,439.60000 NOK