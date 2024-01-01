50 Nicaraguan córdobas to Tanzanian shillings
Convert NIO to TZS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NIO to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|73.1411
|73.1411
|Low
|71.7325
|70.2085
|Average
|72.4560
|71.3765
|Change
|1.68%
|3.95%
|View full history
1 NIO to TZS stats
The performance of NIO to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1411 and a 30 day low of 71.7325. This means the 30 day average was 72.4560. The change for NIO to TZS was 1.68.
The performance of NIO to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.1411 and a 90 day low of 70.2085. This means the 90 day average was 71.3765. The change for NIO to TZS was 3.95.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Tanzanian shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 NIO
|72.98190 TZS
|5 NIO
|364.90950 TZS
|10 NIO
|729.81900 TZS
|20 NIO
|1,459.63800 TZS
|50 NIO
|3,649.09500 TZS
|100 NIO
|7,298.19000 TZS
|250 NIO
|18,245.47500 TZS
|500 NIO
|36,490.95000 TZS
|1000 NIO
|72,981.90000 TZS
|2000 NIO
|145,963.80000 TZS
|5000 NIO
|364,909.50000 TZS
|10000 NIO
|729,819.00000 TZS