10 Nicaraguan córdobas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert NIO to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 nio
729.82 tzs

C$1.000 NIO = tzs72.98 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.141173.1411
Low71.732570.2085
Average72.456071.3765
Change1.68%3.95%
View full history

1 NIO to TZS stats

The performance of NIO to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1411 and a 30 day low of 71.7325. This means the 30 day average was 72.4560. The change for NIO to TZS was 1.68.

The performance of NIO to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.1411 and a 90 day low of 70.2085. This means the 90 day average was 71.3765. The change for NIO to TZS was 3.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NIO72.98190 TZS
5 NIO364.90950 TZS
10 NIO729.81900 TZS
20 NIO1,459.63800 TZS
50 NIO3,649.09500 TZS
100 NIO7,298.19000 TZS
250 NIO18,245.47500 TZS
500 NIO36,490.95000 TZS
1000 NIO72,981.90000 TZS
2000 NIO145,963.80000 TZS
5000 NIO364,909.50000 TZS
10000 NIO729,819.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TZS0.01370 NIO
5 TZS0.06851 NIO
10 TZS0.13702 NIO
20 TZS0.27404 NIO
50 TZS0.68510 NIO
100 TZS1.37020 NIO
250 TZS3.42550 NIO
500 TZS6.85100 NIO
1000 TZS13.70200 NIO
2000 TZS27.40400 NIO
5000 TZS68.51000 NIO
10000 TZS137.02000 NIO