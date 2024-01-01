100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Thai bahts

Convert NIO to THB at the real exchange rate

100 nio
95.87 thb

C$1.000 NIO = ฿0.9587 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99071.0039
Low0.95870.9587
Average0.97950.9904
Change-3.23%-3.93%
View full history

1 NIO to THB stats

The performance of NIO to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9907 and a 30 day low of 0.9587. This means the 30 day average was 0.9795. The change for NIO to THB was -3.23.

The performance of NIO to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.9587. This means the 90 day average was 0.9904. The change for NIO to THB was -3.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Thai Baht
1 NIO0.95875 THB
5 NIO4.79374 THB
10 NIO9.58748 THB
20 NIO19.17496 THB
50 NIO47.93740 THB
100 NIO95.87480 THB
250 NIO239.68700 THB
500 NIO479.37400 THB
1000 NIO958.74800 THB
2000 NIO1,917.49600 THB
5000 NIO4,793.74000 THB
10000 NIO9,587.48000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 THB1.04303 NIO
5 THB5.21515 NIO
10 THB10.43030 NIO
20 THB20.86060 NIO
50 THB52.15150 NIO
100 THB104.30300 NIO
250 THB260.75750 NIO
500 THB521.51500 NIO
1000 THB1,043.03000 NIO
2000 THB2,086.06000 NIO
5000 THB5,215.15000 NIO
10000 THB10,430.30000 NIO