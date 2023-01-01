1 Thai baht to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert THB to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.99 nio

1.00000 THB = 0.98999 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21 UTC
THB to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 THB0.98999 NIO
5 THB4.94994 NIO
10 THB9.89989 NIO
20 THB19.79978 NIO
50 THB49.49945 NIO
100 THB98.99890 NIO
250 THB247.49725 NIO
500 THB494.99450 NIO
1000 THB989.98900 NIO
2000 THB1979.97800 NIO
5000 THB4949.94500 NIO
10000 THB9899.89000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Thai Baht
1 NIO1.01011 THB
5 NIO5.05055 THB
10 NIO10.10110 THB
20 NIO20.20220 THB
50 NIO50.50550 THB
100 NIO101.01100 THB
250 NIO252.52750 THB
500 NIO505.05500 THB
1000 NIO1010.11000 THB
2000 NIO2020.22000 THB
5000 NIO5050.55000 THB
10000 NIO10101.10000 THB