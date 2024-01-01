10 Nicaraguan córdobas to New Zealand dollars

Convert NIO to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 nio
0.46 nzd

C$1.000 NIO = $0.04556 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04620.0462
Low0.04420.0439
Average0.04510.0447
Change3.04%0.85%
1 NIO to NZD stats

The performance of NIO to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0462 and a 30 day low of 0.0442. This means the 30 day average was 0.0451. The change for NIO to NZD was 3.04.

The performance of NIO to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0462 and a 90 day low of 0.0439. This means the 90 day average was 0.0447. The change for NIO to NZD was 0.85.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / New Zealand Dollar
1 NIO0.04556 NZD
5 NIO0.22780 NZD
10 NIO0.45560 NZD
20 NIO0.91120 NZD
50 NIO2.27800 NZD
100 NIO4.55600 NZD
250 NIO11.39000 NZD
500 NIO22.78000 NZD
1000 NIO45.56000 NZD
2000 NIO91.12000 NZD
5000 NIO227.80000 NZD
10000 NIO455.60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 NZD21.94910 NIO
5 NZD109.74550 NIO
10 NZD219.49100 NIO
20 NZD438.98200 NIO
50 NZD1,097.45500 NIO
100 NZD2,194.91000 NIO
250 NZD5,487.27500 NIO
500 NZD10,974.55000 NIO
1000 NZD21,949.10000 NIO
2000 NZD43,898.20000 NIO
5000 NZD109,745.50000 NIO
10000 NZD219,491.00000 NIO