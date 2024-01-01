2,000 Nicaraguan córdobas to Japanese yen

2,000 nio
7,955 jpy

C$1.000 NIO = ¥3.978 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.38774.3888
Low3.97753.9775
Average4.23524.2633
Change-8.95%-5.01%
1 NIO to JPY stats

The performance of NIO to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3877 and a 30 day low of 3.9775. This means the 30 day average was 4.2352. The change for NIO to JPY was -8.95.

The performance of NIO to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3888 and a 90 day low of 3.9775. This means the 90 day average was 4.2633. The change for NIO to JPY was -5.01.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Japanese Yen
1 NIO3.97750 JPY
5 NIO19.88750 JPY
10 NIO39.77500 JPY
20 NIO79.55000 JPY
50 NIO198.87500 JPY
100 NIO397.75000 JPY
250 NIO994.37500 JPY
500 NIO1,988.75000 JPY
1000 NIO3,977.50000 JPY
2000 NIO7,955.00000 JPY
5000 NIO19,887.50000 JPY
10000 NIO39,775.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nicaraguan Córdoba
100 JPY25.14140 NIO
1000 JPY251.41400 NIO
1500 JPY377.12100 NIO
2000 JPY502.82800 NIO
3000 JPY754.24200 NIO
5000 JPY1,257.07000 NIO
5400 JPY1,357.63560 NIO
10000 JPY2,514.14000 NIO
15000 JPY3,771.21000 NIO
20000 JPY5,028.28000 NIO
25000 JPY6,285.35000 NIO
30000 JPY7,542.42000 NIO