100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Icelandic krónas

Convert NIO to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 nio
374.39 isk

C$1.000 NIO = kr3.744 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NIO to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.77243.7998
Low3.70873.7087
Average3.73743.7564
Change0.01%-1.20%
1 NIO to ISK stats

The performance of NIO to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7724 and a 30 day low of 3.7087. This means the 30 day average was 3.7374. The change for NIO to ISK was 0.01.

The performance of NIO to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7998 and a 90 day low of 3.7087. This means the 90 day average was 3.7564. The change for NIO to ISK was -1.20.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Icelandic Króna
1 NIO3.74392 ISK
5 NIO18.71960 ISK
10 NIO37.43920 ISK
20 NIO74.87840 ISK
50 NIO187.19600 ISK
100 NIO374.39200 ISK
250 NIO935.98000 ISK
500 NIO1,871.96000 ISK
1000 NIO3,743.92000 ISK
2000 NIO7,487.84000 ISK
5000 NIO18,719.60000 ISK
10000 NIO37,439.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ISK0.26710 NIO
5 ISK1.33550 NIO
10 ISK2.67100 NIO
20 ISK5.34200 NIO
50 ISK13.35500 NIO
100 ISK26.71000 NIO
250 ISK66.77500 NIO
500 ISK133.55000 NIO
1000 ISK267.10000 NIO
2000 ISK534.20000 NIO
5000 ISK1,335.50000 NIO
10000 ISK2,671.00000 NIO