1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert ISK to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
267.10 nio

kr1.000 ISK = C$0.2671 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26960.2696
Low0.26510.2632
Average0.26760.2662
Change-0.01%1.22%
1 ISK to NIO stats

The performance of ISK to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2696 and a 30 day low of 0.2651. This means the 30 day average was 0.2676. The change for ISK to NIO was -0.01.

The performance of ISK to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2696 and a 90 day low of 0.2632. This means the 90 day average was 0.2662. The change for ISK to NIO was 1.22.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ISK0.26710 NIO
5 ISK1.33550 NIO
10 ISK2.67100 NIO
20 ISK5.34200 NIO
50 ISK13.35500 NIO
100 ISK26.71000 NIO
250 ISK66.77500 NIO
500 ISK133.55000 NIO
1000 ISK267.10000 NIO
2000 ISK534.20000 NIO
5000 ISK1,335.50000 NIO
10000 ISK2,671.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Icelandic Króna
1 NIO3.74392 ISK
5 NIO18.71960 ISK
10 NIO37.43920 ISK
20 NIO74.87840 ISK
50 NIO187.19600 ISK
100 NIO374.39200 ISK
250 NIO935.98000 ISK
500 NIO1,871.96000 ISK
1000 NIO3,743.92000 ISK
2000 NIO7,487.84000 ISK
5000 NIO18,719.60000 ISK
10000 NIO37,439.20000 ISK