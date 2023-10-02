50 Malaysian ringgits to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MYR to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 myr
165117.50 idr

1.00000 MYR = 3302.35000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:49 UTC
MYR to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.047987.22451.435991.65820.963618.9621
1GBP1.152811.20795100.5471.655311.911461.1108421.8582
1USD0.95430.827849183.23741.370351.58240.9195518.0953
1INR0.01146470.009945640.012013810.01646320.01901070.01104730.217394

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MYR3302.35000 IDR
5 MYR16511.75000 IDR
10 MYR33023.50000 IDR
20 MYR66047.00000 IDR
50 MYR165117.50000 IDR
100 MYR330235.00000 IDR
250 MYR825587.50000 IDR
500 MYR1651175.00000 IDR
1000 MYR3302350.00000 IDR
2000 MYR6604700.00000 IDR
5000 MYR16511750.00000 IDR
10000 MYR33023500.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malaysian Ringgit
1 IDR0.00030 MYR
5 IDR0.00151 MYR
10 IDR0.00303 MYR
20 IDR0.00606 MYR
50 IDR0.01514 MYR
100 IDR0.03028 MYR
250 IDR0.07570 MYR
500 IDR0.15141 MYR
1000 IDR0.30282 MYR
2000 IDR0.60563 MYR
5000 IDR1.51408 MYR
10000 IDR3.02815 MYR