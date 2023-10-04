1 Malaysian ringgit to Swiss francs

Convert MYR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 myr
0.19 chf

1.00000 MYR = 0.19450 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:12 UTC
MYR to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

1EUR10.867851.046187.08381.434311.657320.963819.0131
1GBP1.1522711.2054100.3451.652721.90971.1105621.9084
1USD0.95590.8296183.24621.37111.584280.921318.1752
1INR0.01148320.009965620.012012610.01647040.01903130.01106720.218331

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swiss Franc
1 MYR0.19450 CHF
5 MYR0.97250 CHF
10 MYR1.94500 CHF
20 MYR3.89000 CHF
50 MYR9.72500 CHF
100 MYR19.45000 CHF
250 MYR48.62500 CHF
500 MYR97.25000 CHF
1000 MYR194.50000 CHF
2000 MYR389.00000 CHF
5000 MYR972.50000 CHF
10000 MYR1945.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CHF5.14138 MYR
5 CHF25.70690 MYR
10 CHF51.41380 MYR
20 CHF102.82760 MYR
50 CHF257.06900 MYR
100 CHF514.13800 MYR
250 CHF1285.34500 MYR
500 CHF2570.69000 MYR
1000 CHF5141.38000 MYR
2000 CHF10282.76000 MYR
5000 CHF25706.90000 MYR
10000 CHF51413.80000 MYR