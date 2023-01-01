50 Malaysian ringgits to Armenian drams

Convert MYR to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 myr
4450.40 amd

1.00000 MYR = 89.00810 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.04687.08471.434331.658210.964918.9935
1GBP1.1527411.2058100.3891.653451.911541.1122821.8952
1USD0.9560.829325183.2551.371251.585290.922518.1582
1INR0.01148310.009961260.012011310.01647050.01904140.01108040.218103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Armenian Dram
1 MYR89.00810 AMD
5 MYR445.04050 AMD
10 MYR890.08100 AMD
20 MYR1780.16200 AMD
50 MYR4450.40500 AMD
100 MYR8900.81000 AMD
250 MYR22252.02500 AMD
500 MYR44504.05000 AMD
1000 MYR89008.10000 AMD
2000 MYR178016.20000 AMD
5000 MYR445040.50000 AMD
10000 MYR890081.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AMD0.01123 MYR
5 AMD0.05617 MYR
10 AMD0.11235 MYR
20 AMD0.22470 MYR
50 AMD0.56175 MYR
100 AMD1.12349 MYR
250 AMD2.80873 MYR
500 AMD5.61745 MYR
1000 AMD11.23490 MYR
2000 AMD22.46980 MYR
5000 AMD56.17450 MYR
10000 AMD112.34900 MYR