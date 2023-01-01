5000 Armenian drams to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

5000 amd
60.40 myr

1.00000 AMD = 0.01208 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.053487.59811.433991.646840.9641518.4681
1GBP1.1547311.2164101.1531.655891.901661.1133421.3258
1USD0.94930.822098183.15751.36131.563350.9152517.5319
1INR0.01141580.009886040.012025410.01637010.01879990.01100620.210828

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AMD0.01208 MYR
5 AMD0.06040 MYR
10 AMD0.12079 MYR
20 AMD0.24159 MYR
50 AMD0.60396 MYR
100 AMD1.20793 MYR
250 AMD3.01982 MYR
500 AMD6.03965 MYR
1000 AMD12.07930 MYR
2000 AMD24.15860 MYR
5000 AMD60.39650 MYR
10000 AMD120.79300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Armenian Dram
1 MYR82.78610 AMD
5 MYR413.93050 AMD
10 MYR827.86100 AMD
20 MYR1655.72200 AMD
50 MYR4139.30500 AMD
100 MYR8278.61000 AMD
250 MYR20696.52500 AMD
500 MYR41393.05000 AMD
1000 MYR82786.10000 AMD
2000 MYR165572.20000 AMD
5000 MYR413930.50000 AMD
10000 MYR827861.00000 AMD