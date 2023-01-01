5 Mexican pesos to East Caribbean dollars

1.00000 MXN = 0.15580 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:50 UTC
MXN to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 XCD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.057787.98041.436411.649430.9642518.3975
1GBP1.1530711.2196101.4471.656281.901911.1118521.2136
1USD0.945450.819941183.18091.358051.559450.9116517.3939
1INR0.01136620.009857320.01202210.01632650.01874770.01095980.209109

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MXN0.15580 XCD
5 MXN0.77901 XCD
10 MXN1.55802 XCD
20 MXN3.11604 XCD
50 MXN7.79010 XCD
100 MXN15.58020 XCD
250 MXN38.95050 XCD
500 MXN77.90100 XCD
1000 MXN155.80200 XCD
2000 MXN311.60400 XCD
5000 MXN779.01000 XCD
10000 MXN1558.02000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 XCD6.41841 MXN
5 XCD32.09205 MXN
10 XCD64.18410 MXN
20 XCD128.36820 MXN
50 XCD320.92050 MXN
100 XCD641.84100 MXN
250 XCD1604.60250 MXN
500 XCD3209.20500 MXN
1000 XCD6418.41000 MXN
2000 XCD12836.82000 MXN
5000 XCD32092.05000 MXN
10000 XCD64184.10000 MXN