1 thousand Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

Convert MXN to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
57.47 bmd

1.00000 MXN = 0.05747 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:42 UTC
MXN to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.88221.435461.648340.9675518.3922
1GBP1.1535411.21925101.3721.65581.901361.116121.2154
1USD0.94610.820176183.1431.358051.559450.9153517.4004
1INR0.01137890.009864650.012027510.01633390.01875630.01100930.209283

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 MXN0.05747 BMD
5 MXN0.28735 BMD
10 MXN0.57470 BMD
20 MXN1.14940 BMD
50 MXN2.87349 BMD
100 MXN5.74699 BMD
250 MXN14.36747 BMD
500 MXN28.73495 BMD
1000 MXN57.46990 BMD
2000 MXN114.93980 BMD
5000 MXN287.34950 BMD
10000 MXN574.69900 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BMD17.40040 MXN
5 BMD87.00200 MXN
10 BMD174.00400 MXN
20 BMD348.00800 MXN
50 BMD870.02000 MXN
100 BMD1740.04000 MXN
250 BMD4350.10000 MXN
500 BMD8700.20000 MXN
1000 BMD17400.40000 MXN
2000 BMD34800.80000 MXN
5000 BMD87002.00000 MXN
10000 BMD174004.00000 MXN