1 thousand Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

Convert MXN to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
57.46 bmd

1.00000 MXN = 0.05746 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
How to convert Mexican pesos to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 MXN0.05746 BMD
5 MXN0.28730 BMD
10 MXN0.57461 BMD
20 MXN1.14922 BMD
50 MXN2.87305 BMD
100 MXN5.74610 BMD
250 MXN14.36525 BMD
500 MXN28.73050 BMD
1000 MXN57.46100 BMD
2000 MXN114.92200 BMD
5000 MXN287.30500 BMD
10000 MXN574.61000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BMD17.40310 MXN
5 BMD87.01550 MXN
10 BMD174.03100 MXN
20 BMD348.06200 MXN
50 BMD870.15500 MXN
100 BMD1740.31000 MXN
250 BMD4350.77500 MXN
500 BMD8701.55000 MXN
1000 BMD17403.10000 MXN
2000 BMD34806.20000 MXN
5000 BMD87015.50000 MXN
10000 BMD174031.00000 MXN