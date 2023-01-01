5000 Malawian kwachas to Samoan talas

Convert MWK to WST at the real exchange rate

5000 mwk
11.99 wst

1.00000 MWK = 0.00240 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:2 UTC
MWK to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Samoan Tala
1 MWK0.00240 WST
5 MWK0.01199 WST
10 MWK0.02399 WST
20 MWK0.04797 WST
50 MWK0.11993 WST
100 MWK0.23986 WST
250 MWK0.59965 WST
500 MWK1.19930 WST
1000 MWK2.39860 WST
2000 MWK4.79720 WST
5000 MWK11.99300 WST
10000 MWK23.98600 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malawian Kwacha
1 WST416.90900 MWK
5 WST2084.54500 MWK
10 WST4169.09000 MWK
20 WST8338.18000 MWK
50 WST20845.45000 MWK
100 WST41690.90000 MWK
250 WST104227.25000 MWK
500 WST208454.50000 MWK
1000 WST416909.00000 MWK
2000 WST833818.00000 MWK
5000 WST2084545.00000 MWK
10000 WST4169090.00000 MWK