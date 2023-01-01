1 Malawian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MWK to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.00 pen

1.00000 MWK = 0.00327 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:2 UTC
MWK to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MWK0.00327 PEN
5 MWK0.01637 PEN
10 MWK0.03274 PEN
20 MWK0.06548 PEN
50 MWK0.16371 PEN
100 MWK0.32741 PEN
250 MWK0.81853 PEN
500 MWK1.63706 PEN
1000 MWK3.27411 PEN
2000 MWK6.54822 PEN
5000 MWK16.37055 PEN
10000 MWK32.74110 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malawian Kwacha
1 PEN305.42700 MWK
5 PEN1527.13500 MWK
10 PEN3054.27000 MWK
20 PEN6108.54000 MWK
50 PEN15271.35000 MWK
100 PEN30542.70000 MWK
250 PEN76356.75000 MWK
500 PEN152713.50000 MWK
1000 PEN305427.00000 MWK
2000 PEN610854.00000 MWK
5000 PEN1527135.00000 MWK
10000 PEN3054270.00000 MWK