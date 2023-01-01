20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MVR to KES at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
192 kes

1.00000 MVR = 9.60543 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:22 UTC
MVR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 KES
Mid market rate

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kenyan Shilling
1 MVR9.60543 KES
5 MVR48.02715 KES
10 MVR96.05430 KES
20 MVR192.10860 KES
50 MVR480.27150 KES
100 MVR960.54300 KES
250 MVR2401.35750 KES
500 MVR4802.71500 KES
1000 MVR9605.43000 KES
2000 MVR19210.86000 KES
5000 MVR48027.15000 KES
10000 MVR96054.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KES0.10411 MVR
5 KES0.52054 MVR
10 KES1.04108 MVR
20 KES2.08216 MVR
50 KES5.20540 MVR
100 KES10.41080 MVR
250 KES26.02700 MVR
500 KES52.05400 MVR
1000 KES104.10800 MVR
2000 KES208.21600 MVR
5000 KES520.54000 MVR
10000 KES1041.08000 MVR