100 Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas

Convert MNT to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 mnt
22.08 ngn

1.00000 MNT = 0.22082 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046787.10821.434711.66090.964118.9187
1GBP1.1537411.2077100.5071.655391.916381.1123221.8287
1USD0.95540.82802183.22171.37071.58680.921118.0746
1INR0.011480.009949570.012016110.01647050.01906710.0110680.217186

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Nigerian Naira
1 MNT0.22082 NGN
5 MNT1.10411 NGN
10 MNT2.20823 NGN
20 MNT4.41646 NGN
50 MNT11.04115 NGN
100 MNT22.08230 NGN
250 MNT55.20575 NGN
500 MNT110.41150 NGN
1000 MNT220.82300 NGN
2000 MNT441.64600 NGN
5000 MNT1104.11500 NGN
10000 MNT2208.23000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NGN4.52852 MNT
5 NGN22.64260 MNT
10 NGN45.28520 MNT
20 NGN90.57040 MNT
50 NGN226.42600 MNT
100 NGN452.85200 MNT
250 NGN1132.13000 MNT
500 NGN2264.26000 MNT
1000 NGN4528.52000 MNT
2000 NGN9057.04000 MNT
5000 NGN22642.60000 MNT
10000 NGN45285.20000 MNT